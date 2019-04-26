SWOYERSVILLE — Lisa June (Carson) Alexander, 45, of Swoyersville, and former longtime resident of Richland, Wash., passed away on April 23, 2019, after a prolonged illness.

Lisa was born on Aug. 5, 1973, in Republic, Wash. She was raised in Richland, where she attended Badger Mountain Elementary School and Richland High School. Lisa had many friends and fond memories of those years.

She is survived by her former husband and best friend, Art Stewart, of Swoyersville; son Devin; mother Melissa Connor, of Mt. Dora, Fla.; step-father Eugene DiVincenzo, of Pasco, Wash.; and an uncle, Robert Connor, of Orlando, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, James G. Dodson, of Richland, Wash.

Lisa was a loving mother, devoting all her time to raising her son, Devin, her greatest joy. She enjoyed traveling, loved her friends, had a great sense of humor, a kind heart and always had a hug for anyone who needed one.

In accordance with her wishes, a private family celebration of her life will be held in Mt. Dora, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.researchautism.org in her name.