HUNLOCK CREEK — Lisa Marie Kliamovich, 58, of Hunlock Creek, passed on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital; Lisa's long and determined struggle against breast cancer was finished.

Lisa was born on Nov. 11, 1960, in Kingston, the daughter of Albert and Helen Kliamovich. The seventh of nine children, Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved parents and the sister she cherished, "Linny!"

Lisa is survived by her husband, John Tomchik; brother, Dan and his wife, Bonnie, of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister, Nancy and her husband, Michael Pelepko, of Lebanon; sister, Jane, of Hunlock Creek; brother, Dave and his wife, Carol, of Hunlock Creek; brother, Steve and his wife, Jill, of Benton; brother, Allen and his wife, Renea, of Liberty Lake, Washington; and brother, Tommy and his wife, Encarna, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Lisa's extended family includes nieces, Kasia Pelepko, of Rochester, New York, godchild Grete Pelepko, of Harrisburg, Dakota Kliamovich, of Portland, Oregon, Sara Kliamovich, of Fort Worth, Texas, Krissy Kliamovich, of Spokane, Washington, and Gwen Kliamovich, of Las Vegas, Nevada; nephews, Seth Pelepko, of Lancaster, Isaac Pelepko, of Lebanon, Marc Pelepko, of Bethlehem, and Ryker Kliamovich, of Las Vegas, Nevada; great-niece, Anja Pelepko, of Lancaster; great-nephew, Lukas Pelepko, of Lancaster; many cousins, friends and colleagues; and of course, the many students who loved their "Miss K!"

After graduation from Penn State University, Lisa was employed for several years as a vocational rehab counselor in Wilkes-Barre. Lisa next earned a teaching certificate in elementary education from King's College and a master's degree from Wilkes University. She then began her teaching career at Holy Child Catholic School in Plymouth. Lisa then became a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher in the Northwest School District, first at Huntington Mills and then at Hunlock Creek, where she taught until December of 2018.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Rd., Shickshinny. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial and "The Celebration of Lisa's Life, Well-lived in the Service of Others" will be held at a date to be determined.