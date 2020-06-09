Lisa Marie Williams
DALLAS — Lisa Marie Williams, 45, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Walter and Marjorie Yaron, of Kingston.

She graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Class of '93.

Lisa was employed at Dallas Tap and Grille as the manager/bartender.

She was a member of the Dallas Pride MC and other organizations.

Lisa was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents.

Surviving are her husband, Peter Williams; children, Ryan Gribble (fiancée, Holli Wachilla); Krista Gribble (fiancé, Anthony Fino); grandchildren, Austin Fino, Rylee Fino, and Aiden Gribble; sister, Beth and her husband, Bud Allen Williams; nephews, Jason, Jayden and Jacob Williams; aunts and uncles and extended family.

Lisa was a beautiful soul with an infectious smile that warmed many hearts. She loved her grandchildren and nephews so very much. Her husband, Peter, meant the world to her. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.

A Church and Memorial Service will be announced for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Janet Weis Children's Hospital and/or the Shavertown Fire Dept.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
