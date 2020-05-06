WILKES-BARRE — Lisa Soboleski, 57, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, from complications due to cancer. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Henrietta (Gwiazdzinski) Kelly. Lisa was a graduate of Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1980, and attended Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke. Lisa was employed as the credentialing manager at Regional Hospital, Scranton, and was a member of St. Benedict Church, Wilkes-Barre. Lisa was a mother who lived for her daughter, Kaylee. She would never miss, and enjoyed, going to Kaylee's multiple sporting events, and supported her dream in becoming a certified athletic trainer. Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Richard Soboleski, daughter, Kaylee Soboleski, at home, sister, Linda Kelly, of Parsons, and mother-in-law, Shirley Soboleski, of Wilkes-Barre. Due to the global state of emergency, funeral services will be private, with graveside services held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, in Lisa's memory. For additional information, or to leave Lisa's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Leader from May 6 to May 7, 2020.