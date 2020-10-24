1/1
Lloyd A. Warneka
STATE COLLEGE — Lloyd A. Warneka, 91, of State College, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020, at The Village at Penn State.

Born Oct. 7, 1929, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Lloyd D. and Lillian Naegely Warneka. On Nov. 30, 1957, he married his soulmate, Jean Ludwig, who preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2019, shortly before their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Lloyd earned his bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Penn State University in 1952. During his time at Penn State, he joined Alpha Chi Rho fraternity and performed with the Penn State Glee Club. Lloyd served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant from 1952 to 1954 and was stationed in France and Germany. Upon returning to the U.S., he launched a successful career with Johnson Controls, managing the Wilkes-Barre branch office and the Northeastern PA region for 35 years.

Lloyd was an active member of the Irem Temple Chanters in Dallas and the Shavertown United Methodist Church, Shavertown, where he sang in the choir. He was an avid sports fan, who particularly loved to follow Penn State football. He also dabbled in and enjoyed watching the stock market.

Lloyd is survived by three children; Lynn Warneka, of San Francisco, Calif., and State College, Lori O'Donnell and her husband, Robert, of State College, and David Warneka, of Wilkes-Barre; one sister, Margaret Keller, of Baltimore, Md.; three grandchildren, Matthew, Sydney and Ryan O'Donnell; and his beloved dog, Cody. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Warneka.

Burial will be in Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shavertown United Methodist Church, 163 N. Pioneer Ave., Shavertown, PA 18708.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.

Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
