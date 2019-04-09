RIDGEBURY TWP. — Lois A. Wright, 77, of Ridgebury Township, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Verna Brungess Gay. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Class of 1959. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Sayre School District for more than 15 years. She was a member of the Bentley Creek Baptist Church, where she was a busy volunteer with church organizations. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels with her late husband, Eldridge.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Leland; sons, Steven Wright and David Wright; sisters, Janet Brown and Lola Vogrin; and grandson, Broch David Wright.

Surviving are sons, Thomas Wright, of Ridgebury Township, Robert Wright and his wife, Diane, of Sayre; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday from the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township, with the Rev. Harold Schorr, of the Center Moreland United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in the Perrins Marsh Cemetery at the convenience of the family,

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.