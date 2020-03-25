HANOVER TWP. — Lois E. Davison, 85, of Hanover Green and formerly Kingston passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Oct. 15, 1934, in the Askam section of Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Emily M. Johnson Davison. Lois lived in Kingston most of her life and was a graduate of the former Edwardsville High School. She was employed at the Rea and Derick Drug Store, later becoming CVS Pharmacy in Kingston, for 50 years until her retirement on June 25, 2009.

She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, Wilkes-Barre, and in her spare time enjoyed watching baseball and football.

She was the last member of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her brothers, James, Raymond and William Davison.

Surviving are sisters-in-law, Jane Davison, of Lakewood, Wash., Kay Davison of Hastings, Neb., and Mary Helen Davison of Warrior Run; several nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends.

Memorial services and interment are being planned for a later date and will be announced.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke.

