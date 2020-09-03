PLYMOUTH TWP. — Lois J. McKeown, age 88, of Plymouth Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke.

Born Jan. 18, 1932, in Luzerne, Lois was the daughter of the late Wesley Thompson and Margaret Massaker Thompson and sister of Pamela. Lois was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1950, and was a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. She had been a member of the Silver and Gold Club and the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Vincent De Paul Church, Plymouth. She was also a member of the Trinity House.

Prior to her retirement, Lois had been employed by the Wyoming Valley Garment Industry and was a member of the I.L.G.W.U. She was a member of the Plymouth Township Recreation Association, Ladies Auxiliary and in past years, she was an auditor for Plymouth Township.

Lois enjoyed traveling with her husband, Gene, especially after their retirement. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her loving family, as well as attending her grandchildren's activities.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah McKeown.

Surviving are her loving husband of 67 years, Eugene McKeown; daughter, Michelle Gayeski and her husband, David, of New Castle, Del.; grandchildren, Daniel and Allyson Gayeski.

Family and friends are invited to meet Tuesday at 11 a.m. for Mass for Christian Burial at All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, Hanover Township.

Friends may call on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org, or to www.stjudesshrine.org.

