Lois L. Blackburn
HUNLOCK CREEK — Lois L. Blackburn, 87, life-long resident of Hunlock Creek, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, at Residential Hospice in-patient unit, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, following a brief illness.

She was married to Leland C. Blackburn for 48 years until his passing on April 9, 2001.

Born Nov. 20, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Lydia Sands Thomas. She was a graduate of Shickshinny High School. Besides being a loving housewife and mother, she was employed at Jerry's Market, Hunlock Creek, for many years and worked in home health care for CEO, Wilkes-Barre, for 15 years until retiring.

She was a member of Hunlock Creek United Methodist Church, where she and Leland were youth leaders. She also attended Reyburn Bible Church. In earlier years she was active with the Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary and as a member of the Shick-Shawnee Chapter, Order of Eastern Star. She and Leland enjoyed going to NASCAR races and camping and she most especially loved time spent with her family.

In addition to her husband, Leland, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Abe and Harold Thomas and a sister, Gladys Sult.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Pat Hippenstiel and husband, Blake, of Berwick and Nancy Wisniewski and husband, Gary, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Jarrod Wisniewski (Jen), Jonathan Wisniewski (Keonia), Jamie Lee Miller (Randy) and Kyle Hippenstiel; great-grandchildren, Paige, Jordyn, Daylin, Layla and Aunalaiyah, as well as three nephews.

The family will have a private viewing followed by a graveside service at Elan Memorial Park, Lime Ridge, with the Rev. Daniel Brubaker officiating. There will be no public calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Lois' memory to Residential Home Health and Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, 18704.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., Hunlock Creek.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss lois was a wonderful person I worked with her she we be missded
Kimberly A Lamoreaux
Friend
