FORTY FORT — Lois P. Thompson, 88, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away June 30, 2020, in Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eva Garnett Thompson. She was a graduate of Forty Fort High School, Class of 1949, and attended LCCC.

For many years, she was employed at Social Security and retired from CJCA Packing of Dunmore in 2001. In her youth, she was very active in the Forty Fort Presbyterian Church, being a leader in the PYF, and later becoming a member of the Stella Presbyterian Church of Forty Fort where she was an Elder, a choir soloist and served on the board for five years. For many years she also taught adult Sunday School class. She was currently a member of the Dr. Edwards Memorial Church, Edwardsville.

Preceded in death by brothers, Samuel, Harold, Jim and Floyd Thompson; sister, Alida Conway; and nephew, David Conway.

Surviving is a niece, Lorain Bilby, of West Wyoming; nephew, Carlton Conway, of Bel Air, Md.; great-niece, Gertrude Conway, of West Wyoming; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at noon Sept. 4, 2020, in the Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton, with the Rev. Robb Henderson, of the Dr. Edwards Memorial Church, officiating.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.