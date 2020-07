HUNLOCK CREEK — Lois Patricia Makos, of Hunlock Creek, died July 22, 2020. Lois is survived by her husband, Walter J. Makos. Funeral service will be 9:45 a.m. Monday from the Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. in All Saints Parish Church, Willow St., Plymouth. Friends may join the family for visitation Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.