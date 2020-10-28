1/
Lois Sherrie Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Lois Sherrie Schneider passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Sept. 17, 1960, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Garey.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Garey, Eugenia Harris, Michelle Garey; and son-in-law, Donald Kemp.

She is survived by her children, Sherrie Schneider Modzelewski, of Wilkes-Barre, James Schneider and his wife, Jessica, of Hanover Township, Helen Schneider and her fiance, Steven Matchett, of Wilkes-Barre, Donald Schneider, of Wilkes-Barre, Jami Slivinski and her husband, Matthew, of Wilkes-Barre and Christine Deininger Kemp, of Hanover Township; also her companion, John Swiderski, of Wilkes-Barre; sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

As per her wishes, she requested no services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved