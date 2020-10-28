WILKES-BARRE — Lois Sherrie Schneider passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Sept. 17, 1960, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Garey.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald Garey, Eugenia Harris, Michelle Garey; and son-in-law, Donald Kemp.

She is survived by her children, Sherrie Schneider Modzelewski, of Wilkes-Barre, James Schneider and his wife, Jessica, of Hanover Township, Helen Schneider and her fiance, Steven Matchett, of Wilkes-Barre, Donald Schneider, of Wilkes-Barre, Jami Slivinski and her husband, Matthew, of Wilkes-Barre and Christine Deininger Kemp, of Hanover Township; also her companion, John Swiderski, of Wilkes-Barre; sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

As per her wishes, she requested no services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.