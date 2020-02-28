Lois Ziller

Service Information
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA
18708
(570)-675-3333
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
64 Davis St
Shavertown, PA
View Map
Obituary
WILKES-BARRE — Lois Ziller, 88, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Lois was the daughter of the late John and Rachel (Rowlands) Cerwonka Ponting and stepdaughter to the late Leonard Ponting.

Lois was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School. She was a member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marie Ziller.

Surviving are her sons, Alfred (Buddy) Ziller Jr. and wife, Susan, of Shavertown; Michael Ziller and wife, Francine, of New York; and John Ziller and wife Cheryl, of New York; grandchildren, Brian Ziller and wife Gina, Sean Ziller and fiancée Alexandra Flormann, Adam Ziller, and Cameron Ziller; great-grandchildren, Emma and Joseph Ziller; sister, Doris Patrizzi, Weathersfield, Conn.; companion, James Kemmerer, of Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. from St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown. The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Leader from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
