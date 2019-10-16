BETHEL HILL — Lonnie L. Goss, 54, of Bethel Hill, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Bloomsburg on Sept. 12, 1965, and was the son of Floyd Goss Sr., of Bethel Hill, and the late Eva Marie Knouse Goss.

Lonnie graduated from Northwest High School and received his associate degree in criminal justice from Luzerne County Community College. In recent years, he was a caretaker for his dad. Lonnie loved yard sales.

In addition to his father, he is survived by brothers Floyd Goss Jr. and Kenneth Goss; sisters Joann Yanchick and Diane German; living companion, Monica Silbernagel; step-daughters Jessica and Terry Silbernagel; and three step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Raymond D. Purdy Jr., of the Living Word Baptist Church, Fairmount Township, officiating.

Friends may call 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Bethel Hill Cemetery, Fairmount Township.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.