Loretta DeAngelo Anderson
1929 - 2020
Loretta DeAngelo Anderson, born Aug. 19, 1929, was called home by the Good Lord on July 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert, a son, Robert, a grandson, Robert, 10 brothers and sisters, and her beloved mother-in-law, Greta.

Surviving are her children, Marta and husband, Earl Jones, of West Pittston, Stephanie and husband, Douglas Morrison, of Tucson, Ariz., and Eric and wife, Pamela Anderson, of Alpharetta, Ga., also seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons, along with a sister Dolly, many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Small in stature with a big heart, Loretta never met a stranger. She was well known for her unending compassion for anyone in need and was devoted to her family, friends, volunteer activities and church community. Anyone who entered Loretta's kitchen was greeted with a smile, an insistent bite to eat, and easy conversation.

Known as Gi-Gi to her great-grandsons, Loretta was the first to get on the floor to play as she did with any child. Her incredible outgoing nature and selflessness were witnessed in all she did.

Ever committed to her faith, Loretta was a celebrant at the Corpus Christi Parish and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She provided communion, conversation, and goodies to countless shut-ins. Everyone who came in contact with Loretta felt her compassion, selflessness, faith, and unconditional love. We were all blessed to have been touched by her grace.

The family would like a to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ron Nardell. His incredible medical care and genuine love for Loretta created many bright spots during challenging times.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family and friends will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Corpus Christi Parish in Immaculate Conception Church, 604 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. A post-COVID celebration of Loretta's life is being planned for August 2021 to fully honor her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

In lieu of flowers and food donations, please consider a donation to Care and Concern of Corpus Christi Parish, Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston, St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, or a charity of your choice in her honor.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Corpus Christi Parish in Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
