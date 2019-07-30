DURYEA — Loretta Haluschak, 88, of Duryea, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing Home.

Raised in the Greenwood section of Moosic, Loretta was the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Lashinski. Loretta worked in the local garment industry for many years before her retirement and was a wonderful cook and seamstress for her family and friends. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Church, Duryea, and was a devout Catholic.

Loretta was a loving, kind, generous, and thoughtful woman right up until her last breaths. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by her family.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gabriella Lashinski, Jean Palmeri, Helen Slusher, and John Lashinski; her beloved children, Michael Haluschak and Teresa Ramiza Pace; and her son-in-law, Frank Ramiza.

Surviving are her husband of almost 70 years, Steve Haluschak, of Duryea; her children, Mary Ann Carey and her husband, Frank, of Pittston, Steven Haluschak and his wife, Rose, of El Paso, Texas, and Michele Moletsky and her husband, Brian, of Dupont; son-in-law Tony Pace, of Pittston Township; and daughter-in-law Renee Haluschak, of Ruidoso, New Mexico; her grandchildren, Frank Ramiza and his wife, Cathy, of Exeter, Shannon Kazmerick, of Newark, Del., Steve Ramiza and his wife, Maria, of Larksville, Benjamin Pace and Thomas Pace, both of Pittston Township, and Kathryn, Camille and Steven Demitri Haluschak, of El Paso, Texas; great-grandchildren Gabrielle Ramiza, Francisco Ramiza and Natalie Ramiza; her sister, Florence Mrowcza, of Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Bayada Hospice, Bayada Hospice Care and Highland Manor Nursing Center for the care and compassion they provided to Loretta and all her family in her final months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with Fr. John V. Polednak officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Friday morning, Aug. 2, at the funeral home.