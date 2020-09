WYOMING — Loretta Klocko, 97, of Wyoming, died Sept. 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Monica Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming. Friends may call 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of Mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.