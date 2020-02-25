FAIRMOUNT TWP. — Loretta M. Leo, 85,of Fairmount Township, died late Monday evening, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born Jan. 1, 1935, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Jennie (Macari) Marsella. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James D. Leo, on May 14, 2017.

Mrs. Leo was a graduate of the John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls School in Philadelphia. She was last employed in the cafeteria at the Northwest Area School District where she had worked for 11 years. Previously she had worked as a secretary in Philadelphia for the Aetna Insurance Company, the Gulf Oil Company and Trent Inc.

Loretta was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Benton.

Her hobbies included bowling and golfing leagues, doing puzzles and stained glass. She especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters.

Surviving are her son, Vincent J. Leo and his wife, Joann, of Benton; two granddaughters, Ashlyn and Marah; a brother, Anthony Marsella and his wife, Julie, of Cedarville, N.J.; and a niece, Michelle DeLuca and her husband, Stephen, of Naples, Fla.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Marsella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, March 4, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 300 Mendenhall Lane, Benton, with the Rev. Olusola Adewole, as celebrant. A visitation will be held at the church on at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, until the time of the Mass. Burial will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Christ the King Catholic Church, P.O. Box 297, Benton, PA 17814, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

