HANOVER TWP. — Loretta Mary (Hojnowski) Fidyk, of Main Street, Lower Askam, Hanover Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, Maryland.

Born in Nanticoke on Nov. 17, 1936, Loretta was the daughter of the late Anthony Hojnowski and Mary (Gritczen) Hojnowski. Loretta was a member of Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, Hanover section of Nanticoke. She was a loving and devoted mother and wife, married for 59 years to her husband, John Fidyk.

Surviving are her children: sons Stephen, William and John, and daughter Jeanette Knorr; and sister Mary Ann Kosakowski.

A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and interment will be in the parish cemetery, Nanticoke.

