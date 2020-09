PLAINS TWP. — Lori McPhail (Svab), 55, of Plains Township, died Sept. 15, 2020. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. All services will follow CDC and state guidelines and all attendants are asked to wear a mask for entry to the facility.