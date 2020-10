WILKES-BARRE — Lorraine E. (Ivan) Lucas, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of her family from the Parish of Saint Andre Bessette, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. There will be no formal public visitation. Arrangements by the North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.