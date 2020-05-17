Lorraine KING
DALLAS — Lorraine King, 74, of the Village at Greenbriar, Dallas, formerly of Kunkle, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Albert and Julia Fedak Yonkoski. Lorraine graduated from Coughlin High School class of 1963. Prior to retirement she was employed by Bell Telephone and later Commonwealth Telephone Co., Dallas. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin "Ted" King, and sister, Deborah Woods. She is survived by her son, Jason King and his companion Stacey Fritsky, of Beaumont; daughters, Cindy King and her companion Joe Dwojewski, of Swoyersville, Brenda Kaiser and her husband Neil, of Lehman; grandchildren, A.J. King, Cole and Evan Kaiser; and great-granddaughter Layna King. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Main St., Edwardsville. www.russincares.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
She will be remembered for her sense of humor, silliness, concern for the family. She was one of the best Aunts any of the nieces and nephews could ask for. There will definitely be a loss to the entire King Family. Dear cousins if you need anything please don't hesitate to call. Love to all.
Elizabeth Phillips
Family
