WILKES-BARRE — Lorraine (Zawislak) Talmon, 88, of Wilkes-Barre, was welcomed home by her Lord Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, while in the care of the Genesis River Street Manor Facility, Wilkes-Barre.

Born May 19, 1931, in Lake Ariel, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Sipiela) Zawislak. She attended school in the Throop area and was a graduate of the Throop High School Class of 1949. Lorraine was employed by Bell Telephone for 30 years and retired as a telephone office supervisor. During this time, Lorraine married Albert Talmon and together they resided in the Wilkes-Barre Area. Albert passed unexpectedly in 1976.

Lorraine at her core was a devoted Catholic and the church was her life. She was a very active member in SS. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township. She and the Rev. Joseph Greskiewicz founded the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry that has serviced the Plains Township and surrounding areas for several years providing thousands of meals to needy families. Lorraine also was an active member in the Altar and Rosary Society. Lorraine helped run parish bake sales, worked in the church office, order flowers for holidays, took care of the cemeteries, and was part of the Liturgy group and was a church lector.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; and brother, Stanley Zawislak; sister, Helen Highhouse; nephews, Edward "Butch" Zawislak and Joel "Jody" Zawislak; and niece, Tina Long.

She is survived by her brother, Edward and his wife, Susan, of Hamlin; sister, Dorothy Melody, of Honesdale; stepdaughter, Diane Waltermyer, of Tunkhannock; granddaughter, Tammy Mitrow, of Greer, S.C.; grandson, Brian Waltermyer, of Wilkes-Barre; great-granddaughters, Kaitlinn and Meghann Mitrow; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township, on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. Mass will be officiated by the Rev. John Lambert, pastor. Interment will be held following Mass in the parish cemetery, Plains Township. A visitation will be held in the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the start of Mass.

Lorraine wished in lieu of flowers that memorial donations will be given to the Ss. Peter and Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township; or the Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township.

Arrangements in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.