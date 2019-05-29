HARVEYVILLE — Lottie Constance (Baluta) Dula, 90, of Harveyville, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Connie was born in Fairmount Springs, on Thanksgiving Day, 1928. She was the youngest child of Waleria (Izbicki) and Walerian Baluta. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Huntington Mills High School.

In 1956, she began working for Bell of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, then in Wilkes-Barre, and continued her employment with Bell after marrying and moving to New Jersey, with New Jersey Bell. In 1975, she returned to Bell of Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre and retired after 37 years of service with Verizon Communications in 1993.

In retirement, she enjoyed traveling to religious shrines and locations throughout Europe and the United States. She was very happy to spend the day gardening or working with her plants and shrubs on her properties. A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Berwick, she would also watch the daily Mass on EWTN. Connie, along with her late husband, Andrew, were faithful Eucharistic Adorers at St. Martha's Church, Stillwater, for many years. She loved animals and saw God's hand in their creation. A wonderful mother, she was always concerned for the welfare of her children and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Andrew J. Dula, in 2017.

Connie is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Jeffrey; two daughters, Valerie and her husband, Michael, and Pamela and her husband, Joseph; and two grandchildren.

At the request of the family, there will be a private family viewing Thursday, May 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 721 Monroe St., Berwick, with the Rev. Matthew R. Larlick, her pastor, officiating as celebrant.

Interment will be in New Columbus Cemetery, Shickshinny.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.

