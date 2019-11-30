|
WYOMING — Louella Ann Mazzeralla Perfetto, 83, formerly of Wyoming, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Wesley Village Campus of United Methodist Homes, Pittston.
Born in Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred Mazzeralla.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, in 2011; and sister Rosalie Kovach; brothers Charles and Andrew.
Louella was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter.
She was employed by the Wyoming Area school district and was the Wyoming correspondent for the Times Leader for many years.
She was also a member of the American Legion Queen Esther Post, Wyoming, and was active for many years in community affairs. A life resident of Wyoming, she truly loved her hometown. Louella was a loving mother and grandmother, hosting many family parties, and was well known for her delicious food. Kind and generous, she will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Louella is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife, Nancy, Conklin, New York, Arthur and his spouse, Dr. Jorma Sormorun, Tampere, Finland, and James and his wife Janelle, Frederick, Maryland; five grandchildren, Claira, Nora, Olivia, Lucia and Matteo; brother Joseph Mazzarella (Marilyn), Wyoming; sister Theresa Morrow, Orono, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Sibilano, O.S.J., as celebrant. Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County or Blue Chip Farm Animal refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Terrace, Wesley Village and the office of Dr. Darlene Dunay for their care and support.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.