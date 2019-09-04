|
EXETER — Louis A. Drobenak, 90, of Exeter, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Born in Swoyersville, he was the son of the late John and Mary Olenik Drobenak.
Louis was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter, and was a 1947 graduate of Swoyersville High School.
He had worked in the garment industry and Sam's Club prior to his retirement.
Louis loved spending time in his yard, sitting on his swing, pruning his roses and watching the birds. His family remembers his younger days, when he used to sing songs like "Daddy's Little Girl."
He was a collector of Hess trucks, looked forward to his nights out for pizza and always took pride in keeping his vehicles extra shiny.
Preceding him in death were his siblings, John, Daniel, Cyril, Charles, William, Frank and Annabelle Adamovich and Elizabeth Zekas.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, the former Theresa Yarina; and children Richard and his wife, Deborah, of Aspers, and Karen Marie and her husband, Samuel Fragale, of Exeter; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Funeral will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.