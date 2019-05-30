Times Leader Obituaries
Louis C. (Speedy) Pazdziorko

EXETER — Louis C. (Speedy) Pazdziorko, 90, of Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Louis and Helen Secusky Pazdziorko.

Louis was a U.S. Navy veteran and then returning from the service, worked in the Duplin Silk Mills.

He was a member of the and a life member of both the Exeter Post Veteran of Foreign Wars and the Exeter Hose Co. No. 1.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Pauline Gibbs, in 1978; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are his children, Ron and his wife, Marge Pazdziorko, Lou Ann Lumley and Marie Scoble, all of Exeter; grandchildren, Ron Pazdziorko, Erica Platukus, Jeremy Lumley and Nicholas Pazdziorko; great-grandchildren, Brent Platukus, Lindsey Pazdziorko and Katie Pazdziorko; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister, Bernadine Bleacher, of Lancaster.

Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Military funeral services accorded by the AMVETS Honor Guard will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.

The Rev. Michael E. Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment with Rite of Committal will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Cedar Street, Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 30 to May 31, 2019
