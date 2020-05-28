HUGHESTOWN — Louis Charles Musto, 91, of Hughestown, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Born in Pittston Township on Dec. 2, 1928, he was the son of the late James and Antoinette Corsaletti Musto. He was a graduate of Pittston Township High School and served in the U.S. Army in Okinawa, during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he had worked for Schott Optical. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Musto; children, James Musto and his wife, Carol, of Dallas; Pat Crawford and her husband, Joe, of Duryea; and Louis Musto Jr. and his wife, Tracy, of Lake George, N.Y.; six grandchildren; brother, Vincent Musto and his wife, Mariann, of Yatesville; sister, Lois Bittle and her husband, Joseph, of Maryland. In light of the funeral restrictions due to COVID-19, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Louis' obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.