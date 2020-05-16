Louis Foersch Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARDING — Louis Foersch Sr., 69, of Harding, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. His loving wife is Viola Keithline Foersch. Louis and Viola celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on April 5. Born on May 8, 1951, in Pittston, Louis was the son of the late Edwin and Mary Pearl Capitano Foersch. Louis was a professional self-employed truck driver for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin Foersch Jr, and his sister, Debra Marriott. Surviving in addition to his wife, Viola, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda Krostag, and her husband, Thomas, of Harding; daughter, Nancy Foersch and her fiancé, Georgi Nikoloff, of Exeter; son, Michael Foersch Sr., of West Wyoming; son, Louis Foersch Jr. and his wife, Stephanie, of Exeter; daughter, Jennifer Fajna, and her husband, Mark, of Exeter; four grandchildren, Michael Jr., Carlee and Matthew Foersch and Brendon Krostag; sister, Mary Ann Foersch, of West Pittston; brother, William Foersch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to current funeral restrictions, private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek. Arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 16, 2020
So very sorry for the families loss, I use to hang out with his brother Billy..years ago..prayers and love sent your way..
Alice Devens
May 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for all and this difficult time...I have so many memories of good times with him. So sad to hear of his passing..He really was like a brother to me
George Leschinsky
May 16, 2020
It is a great shock to me. My full condolences to the entire family. Louie will be missed greatly by many. We shared many great times and just as many hard times.. He was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand...Always... A great friend.
Bill Norton
May 16, 2020
May the love of family and friends help you through your time of sorrow. I'm sorry for your loss.
Irene Mattie
Friend
May 16, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Knew Louie through my brother and had many interactions with him over the years. Was always very nice. Always busy and hard working but always had time to have a few words along the way. He will be missed but not forgotten.
Joe Mattie
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved