HUNLOCK CREEK — Louise A. Zbick, 97, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Hudson on July 2, 1922, and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Julia Shuleski.

Louise retired as a seamstress from the former Leslie Faye in Plymouth. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, in 2016; brothers Peter, Adam, Leo, Anthony, Andrew and Francis; and sisters Helen Grisko and Martha Bondzinski.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Christine Drabick, of Silver Spring, Md.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Lake Silkworth.

The family would like to thank the staff at Little Flower Manor, the staff at Kindred at Home and her physician, Dr. Phillip Kurello, for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.

