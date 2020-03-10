Louise Ann Terruso passed away from respiratory failure on March 6, 2020, at Chester County Hospital.

Louise was born in Taylor, on Sept. 30, 1943.

Louise was a graduate of Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre. She attended Bloomsburg State College, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She received a Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology from West Chester University. Louise taught elementary education for 35 years to 4th graders at the Glenolden School in Interboro School District, Pennsylvania. Louise was a caring and conscientious teacher, dedicated to her students. She was active with the Interboro Education Association during her teaching career. Louise was passionate about building relationships between the faculty and the Glenolden community. She founded the Glenolden Players and wrote and directed many humorous faculty plays.

After retirement in 1999, Louise became a family-based therapist for Northwestern Human Services, then an outpatient therapist for Child Guidance Resource Centers. Louise had a great love of animals and became a docent at the Philadelphia Zoo in 2011. Prior to her passing, Louise resided at Barclay Friends in West Chester.

Louise is survived by her cousins William Ruth (Patti), the Rev. John Ruth, Joseph Ruth (Paul) and so many dear friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Alice Rutkowsky Terruso, her father, Anthony Terruso, and her aunt, Estelle Hock.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home Inc., 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com. An additional viewing will be held at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, PA 18704, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020; Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be held at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Larksville.

Donations in Louise's memory can be made to the Philadelphia Zoo at 3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104 (https://phillyzoo.pivvit.com/annual-fund).