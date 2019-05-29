MOOSIC — Louise (Haduck) Chernefski, 92, of Moosic, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Abington Manor Nursing Center, Abington Township. She was born in Avoca on Dec. 18, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Dembitski) Haduck.

Louise was a member of Divine Mercy Parish Church, Scranton. She was a 1944 graduate of Duryea High School. She worked as a supervisor for more than 27 years from Pittston Apparel. Prior to its closing, Louise was a very active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish Church, Avoca, where she served as president of the Ss. Peter and Paul Alter and Rosary Society. Louise also served as co-chairman for the parish chicken dinner, serving more than 1,000 dinners twice a year for several years. She also supervised the making of more than 20,000 pierogies for the parish during the Christmas and Easter holidays.

Along with her husband, Bernard, Louise was a member of the Polka Gem Dance Club and also a member of the Country Line Dance Club. She spent many hours crocheting afghans and quilting as a hobby; she enjoyed acting as a tour guide and scheduling many trips for family and friends. Louise was a very kind and compassionate person and enjoyed helping anyone when they needed a helping hand. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Chernefski, who died July 25, 2017; her brothers, Anthony, Edward, Michael, Paul and Larry; and her sisters, Victoria "Sara" Sankus, Francis E. Jones and Veronica "Ronnie" Winslow.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who cherished the time spent with her.

Louise's family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Chiumento and his staff and also the nurses and staff of Abington Manor Nursing Center for the kindness and compassionate care they have shown to Louise. In addition, the family would like to thank Fr. Francis Pauselli and Eucharist minister Kathy Abdalla for their spiritual guidance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, with Fr. Francis Pauselli officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday morning, June 1.

Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.