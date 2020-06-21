Louise G. Zavacki
EXETER — Louise G. Zavacki, 90, of Exeter, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton.

Born in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine Bolosky Yunik.

Louise was a graduate of West Wyoming High School and was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.

Prior to her retirement, she worked in the garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, in 1999 and sisters, Victoria Butchko, Mary Piezala and Helen Peeler.

Surviving are her son, Gary and his wife, Jean Zavacki, of Exeter; grandchildren, Michael and Richard; and great-grandsons, Roman and Merritt.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday with the Rev. Peter Tomczak, pastor, as celebrant.

Those attending the Mass are required to wear a mask and abide by state and CDC social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
