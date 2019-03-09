PLYMOUTH — Mrs. Louise "Mike" Lee, 88, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late George and Clara Phillips. Louise was one of 16 children. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee.

Louise loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for her family, especially over the holidays.

She is survived by her son and daughters, James Lee, of Hanover, Ethel Zielinski, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., Corinne Storm, of Wilkes-Barre, and Alice Barber, of Immokalee, Fla. She also leaves behind grandchildren: James Lee, of Philadelphia, Daniel Lee, of Hunlock Creek, Justina Lee, of Glen Lyon, Michelle Delaney and Michael Delaney, both of Wilkes-Barre, Misty Hutchins, of Dallas, Christine Barber, of Sweet Valley, Richard Wentzel, of Idetown, and Thomas Storm, Joseph Storm and Marck Storm, all of Wilkes-Barre; and 13 great-grandchildren.

At the family's request, no public services will be held.