MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Louise M. (née Bunosky), of Maineville, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Horonzy. Loving mother of sons, Ron, of Maineville, Ohio, Richard (Diane), of West Pittston, Robert, of Wyoming, the late Edward Jr., of Washington, D.C., and daughter Patricia, of Naples, Fla.

Preceded in death by her two sisters, Madeline and Eleanor.

She was born, raised and lived in the Wilkes-Barre area until 1990, when she moved to the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. She was employed by First Eastern Bank, Wilkes-Barre, as a proof department supervisor.

In Ohio, she loved to shop, play Bingo and was an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. She will always be remembered for her compassionate care and love for her family.

Louise passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the age of 96.

Graveside services were held on Oct. 2, 2020, at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, Ohio.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed in Louise's memory to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Blvd., Mason, OH 45040.