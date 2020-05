Or Copy this URL to Share

NANTICOKE — Louise M. Sedorchuk, 90, of Nanticoke, died May 18, 2020. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A future memorial service will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.



