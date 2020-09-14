1/1
Louise R. Konefal
KINGSTON — Louise R. Konefal, 92, of Kingston, peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord at home surrounded with love from her family on Sept. 9, 2020.

Born in Edwardsville May 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Mary Drust. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Konefal's Restaurant. She was a member of St. Ignatius Church.

Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her five generations. She also loved her Word Seeks Puzzle Books.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents and six siblings, Helen Konefal, Eleanor Stanekenas, Josephine Gronchick, Mary Klecha and John Drust.

Surviving are daughters, Diane Specht and husband Howard, of Kingston; Gail Pletnick and husband Edward, of Arizona; grandchildren, Lisa Sebolka and husband Jeffrey, of Edwardsville, Lori Trapane and husband Mark, of Hunlock Creek, Chad Pletnick and wife Heather, of Arizona, Ryan Pletnick and wife Leslie, of Arizona; nine great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Larksville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
