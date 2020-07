EXETER — Louise Rose Castellani, 86, of Exeter, died July 18, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Barbara's parish, Memorial Street, Exeter. Friends may call 9:30 a.m. until Mass in the church. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and social distance. Arrangements are by the Howell Lucy Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.