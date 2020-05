Or Copy this URL to Share

SCRANTON — Louise Vanderburg DeLucy, 94, of Scranton, died May 5, 2020. The family will have a memorial service at a later date when family and friends could come together to celebrate Louise's life. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.



