NOXEN — Louise Virginia Field, 83, of Noxen, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, in her home with her family at her side.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Louise Virginia Funston (née Jacobson). She was a graduate of Jenkintown High School, Class of 1953, and attended Penn State University at State College. She was operator and co-owner of Grassy Ridge Farms of Noxen.

She was an avid gardener and a member of the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society for a number of years. Ginny enjoyed birdwatching and was also a fan of NASCAR racing.

Preceding her in death were her brothers, David and Walter (Buddy) Funston.

Surviving are children Jack E. Field Jr. and his wife, Amber, of Lehman, Cheryl King and her husband, Dennis, of Noxen, Dr. Stephen Field, of Stephenville, Texas, Cynthia Manes and her husband, Ron, of Perkiomenville, Michael Field, of Langhorne, Joel Field and his wife, Stacy, and Mark Field and his wife, Deborah, all of Noxen; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Friends may call noon to 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Noxen United Methodist Church, 3390 SR 29S, Noxen.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, in the Noxen United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Val M. Rommel officiating at the church.

Interment will be in the Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kunkle Fire and Ambulance, 3943 SR 309, Highway Dallas, PA 18612; the Noxen Fire Department, 3493 Stull Rd., Noxen, PA 18636; or the Wyoming County Historical Society, 11 E. Harrison St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Arrangements by the Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.