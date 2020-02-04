JESSUP — Lucia V. Bertinelli, 87, Jessup, died Sunday evening at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was the widow of Elio Bertinelli, who died in 1976. The couple was married for 22 years at the time of his death.

Born in Scheggia, Provincia di Perugia, Italy, she emigrated to the United States in 1963. She was employed in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garments Workers Union.

Lucia was a proud homemaker, gardener and a great cook. There was nothing like dinner at "Noni's House," especially when her grandkids were around. Her grandchildren meant the world to her.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Giovanni Villa; a grandson, Anthony Bertinelli; and her longtime friend and companion, Goffredo Ciclamino.

She is survived by two sons, Angelo and wife Noreen, Dallas; and Mario, Brick, New Jersey; grandchildren Lori Parrish and husband, Jeff, Christopher Bertinelli and wife Krysti, Mario Bertinelli Jr., Nicholas and Luca Bertinelli; a step-granddaughter, Kara Macintyre; four great-grandchildren, Peyton and Logan Bertinelli and Jason and Benjamin Parrish; brothers Ubaldo Villa, Scheggia, Italy, and Angelo Villa, Treviso, Italy; and sister Maria Anice, Scheggia, Italy; and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks are extended to her niece, Joyce York, who was her shopping buddy and best friend. Joyce always had a special place in Lucia's heart. The family would also like to extend special thanks to Cheryl Scalzo and the staff, nurses and aides at Highland Manor for the excellent care and compassion shown to Lucia.

The funeral will be held Thursday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucia's name to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.