DURYEA — Lucille Alice Maziarz, née Leonardi, of Duryea, died on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 96, at Wesley Village, Pittston.

Born on July 17, 1924, she was the first of four daughters of Gaetano and Mary (née Ormando) Leonardi, of Pittston. Following her graduation from Pittston High School in 1942, she worked as a Social Worker with the American Red Cross in Pittston. In 1952, she married Edward Anthony "Pier" Maziarz.

Lucille served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention from 1968 to 1996, and was a recognized stalwart of the Democratic Party in the State of Pennsylvania. She also served as Pennsylvania President of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). She made sure their views on healthcare, gun control, the environment and education were heard on a national level.

Lucille had an extraordinary career in politics and was a woman of many firsts. She was the first woman to serve on the Duryea Borough Council, where she served from 1968 through 1986. She was also the first woman to serve on the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Lucille was the first woman appointed to the Pittston Area School Board. She worked hard to get women included in politics and encouraged them to run for office.

On March 11, 2015, she was honored with the Distinguished Woman Award by the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women's Network. She was recognized not only for her career, but also for the example that she set for the greater Pittston community.

Lucille attended the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and was licensed in both real estate and insurance, through the Penn State University School of Insurance and Real Estate. Lucille was a long-time member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish at Holy Rosary Church in Duryea and enjoyed membership in the Christian Mothers there for many years.

Lucille Alice Leonardi Maziarz lived an incredible life. She was a leader in everything she did and never accepted second best. She stood up for what she believed in, was a champion of women's involvement in politics and in the workplace in general. She cared deeply about her family, especially her sisters, her many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

She is survived by her three sisters, Grace Drexinger. of Atlanta, Ga., Helen O'Connor, of Rockaway, N.J., and Ginny Novak, of Silver Spring, Md.; and her nieces and nephews, BR Drexinger, Guy Drexinger, Helen O'Connor, Cliff O'Connor, Mark Novak, John Novak and Marla Novak Bonner, and their spouses and families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucille's name to the American Red Cross.

A private Catholic service will be held and a larger memorial service will be scheduled later, when a public gathering is possible.

