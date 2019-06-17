SHAVERTOWN — Lucille E. Shonk, of Shavertown, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

Mrs. Shonk was born in Larksville and was the daughter of the late William and Violet Baluh Reese.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Shonk.

Surviving are her son, Wayne Shonk (Trudy); daughter Linda Scott (Stanley); two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., with Pastor Dennis Gray officiating.

Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

