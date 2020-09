HARDING — Lucille Fronczek, of Harding, died Sept. 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer, 2435 State Route 92, Falls. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.