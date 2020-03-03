FALLS — Lucille "Ceil" Ignatovich, of Falls, died. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was preceded in death in 2018 by her husband of 60 years, Joseph F. Ignatovich. She was born in Scranton on Dec. 19, 1926, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Wright Bostedo. She was an active member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church, Lake Winola.

After graduating from high school in Clarks Summit in 1944, Ceil worked for 10 years for the Maryknoll fathers at Maryknoll College in Clarks Summit. She then entered the Mercy School of nursing, graduating in 1957 as an R.N. She worked at Clarks Summit State Hospital. then Mercy Hospital, Scranton, before taking time off to raise her two children. During the 1972 Agnes flood she served as disaster relief coordinator for Falls and assisted in the evacuation of Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston. After the flood she worked for HUD and ran the redevelopment office in Falls until 1974. She then began employment as the school nurse at Saint Michael's School for Boys, Hoban Heights, where she worked for 32 years until her final retirement at age 81. Throughout her life Ceil dedicated herself to being a loving caregiver to her family, friends and patients. Often referred to as the "Drill Sergeant" by her loving husband, Joe, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew her as the one who would "spoil them rotten with love, affection and food."

Ceil is survived by her son, Mark, and his wife, Doreen Ignatovich, of Falls; son-in-law, Ronald Furman, of Mehoopany; grandchildren and spouses, Shawn and Beth Furman, of Fogelsville; Erica Ignatovich, of Mansfield; Tara and Mike Mlodzienski, of Wilkes-Barre; Paul Ignatovich and fiancée, Tara Augen, of Plymouth; Joel Ignatovich and fiancée Sandi Tait, of New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Brady and Katie Furman; sister, Betty Mae Britton and husband Roy, of Dalton; brother-in-law Kenneth; Mitchell and many nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Renee Furman; and sisters, Jane O'Dell, Margaret Balko and Donna Mitchell.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Allied Home Hospice Services for their loving care this past month, especially Jonathan, Diana, Joyce, Judy and Gerlin.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ceil's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ceil's name to St. Mary's of the Lake Church.

