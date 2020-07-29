1/1
Lucy Curione Bilski
Lucy Curione Bilski passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Lucy was born in Hazleton on May 13, 1929, daughter of the late James and Antionette Curione.

Lucy lived in Parsons most of her life.

She was a 1947 graduate of Coughlin High School and remained active on the reunion committee for many years. Lucy was married to Chester Bilski for 39 years until his passing on April 26, 1996.

She is a life-long member of St. Benedict's Church (formerly St. Dominic's), Parsons, and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. Lucy worked for many years in the shoe industry in the Wyoming Valley, finally retiring as a home sewer for Prestige Shoe. She spent many years working on her hobby of making custom greeting cards for holidays and special occasions and took great pride in presenting them to friends and relatives.

In addition to her husband, Lucy was preceded in death by her sister, Vita Leggieri, and brother, James Curione.

She is survived by her sister, Josephine Krukowski and her husband, William, and will be deeply missed by her son, Joseph and his wife, Sharon, her grandson, Nicholas and his wife, Sarah, of Philadelphia, and granddaughter, Lauren Bilski, and Ryan Cocca, of Seattle, as well as all her nieces and nephews.

Lucy was blessed with an extended family that loved and supported her. She will be forever grateful for Joan Degnan, Christine Ziegler, Kean, Kaitlyn, Henley and Rian Reilly, Alex Ziegler, and dear friends, Bernie and Dorothy, with whom she loved to share meals, trips, and movies.

Lucy's family wants to thank Dr. John Prater, Dr. Michael Ferraro and her many nurses and support personnel at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all their loving care. Also, Theresa, who was the best caregiver ever and Karen, speech therapist at John Heinz Rehab, who helped Lucy find her words following her stroke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lucy's memory to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, who took such great care of Lucy in her final months. Address: 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, Pa., 18702.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Condolences can be sent to the family at eblakecollins.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
