Sister Lucy Pennoni RSM
DALLAS — Sister Lucy Pennoni, RSM, a member of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Mercy Center in Dallas.

Sister Lucy was born March 18, 1933, in Throop, and was the daughter of Celetino and Annavilia Zurla Pennoni. Sister grew up in Plains with her three sisters and a brother and graduated from Plains High School.

Sister Lucy entered the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas on Feb. 2, 1955 and professed her vows Sept. 16, 1957. Sister Lucy received a degree from Misericordia University and a degree in pharmacy from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Allied Sciences.

Sister Lucy ministered in the pharmacy in the former Scranton Mercy Hospital and at St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital in Guyana, South America. Upon returning from Guyana, Sister Lucy created the initial computer system for the administrative offices for the Sisters of Mercy in Dallas. Blessed with many skills, Sister Lucy assisted in the former Studio One helping to create many beautiful items. From this brief history of her ministries, one can rightly see that Sister Lucy was blessed with many gifts and talents. Her loss will be felt by many.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Linda Wilkie and Rita Keblish. She is survived by her sisters, Vilma Schifano, of Pittston; and brother, Celestino (Chuck) Pennoni, of Bryn Mawr; devoted nieces and nephews; and her Sisters of Mercy.

Funeral arrangements will at the convenience of her family and the Sisters of Mercy.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
