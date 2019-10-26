WILKES-BARRE — Ludwig F. Steininger, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of Ludwig and Maria Lichtenauer Steininger. Lou was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.

Lou was formerly employed as a police officer for the city of Wilkes-Barre and he was later employed as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, Wilkes-Barre, prior to his retirement.

Lou was a longtime member of St. Boniface Church in Wilkes-Barre prior to its closing. He was a member of St. Andrew Parish in Wilkes-Barre. Lou served for many years as a board member of the St. Nicholas Federal Credit Union. He loved to play golf.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Gaydos Steininger, in 2015. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary and Anna Steininger; and by his brother, Joseph Steininger.

Surviving are his daughters, Lou Ann Colonna and her husband, Anthony, of Laflin, Renee Wood and her husband, George, of Penn Lake, and Mary Ellen Chiampi and her husband, Joseph, of West Wyoming; son Robert Steininger and his wife, Pam, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Anthony Colonna and his fiancé, Brittany, Nicholas Colonna and his wife, Paulina, Marissa Colonna, Anthony and Joseph Chiampi, Justine McHenry and her husband, Frank, and Brittany Steininger; great-grandchildren Anthony Colonna and Aubrey and Frank McHenry; sisters Katherine Ferrance and her husband, Hayden, of Binghamton, N.Y., and Theresa Barvitsky, of Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law Mary Steininger, of Wilkes-Barre; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lou's family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Therese Residence and Little Flower Manor (Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing) for the loving and devoted care that they provided.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

