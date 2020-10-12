1/1
Luka A. Raffensperger
Luka A. Raffensperger, aged 6 days, passed into the arms of Jesus, Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Surviving are his Father Nicholas Raffensperger, Mother Katelyn Gierszal, Paternal grandparents Nicole Raffensperger and Jason Early, Kingston, and Joe and Charlsey Raffensperger, Larksville, Maternal grandparents Kevin Gierszal, Wyoming and Wendy Gierszal, Luzerne, Great-grandmothers Trudy Taylor, Luzerne, and Jane Gierszal, Firestone, Colorado, many uncles, aunts, and extended family members.

Although we only had a brief time together on this earth, our love for you is eternal and you will forever be in our hearts our dear Luka. You will always be mommy's angel.

Private family funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 South Main Street, Plains, PA 18705.

Online condolences may be offered at www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
