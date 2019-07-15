WINDSOR, N.Y. — Luther V. Rittenhouse, 88, of Windsor, N.Y., and formerly Nanticoke, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Rittenhouse. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda A. and Gary Swain, of Florida, April and Jason Cease, of Windsor, two sons and daughter-in-law, Barry Rittenhouse and Sandy, of Hunlock Creek, Mark Rittenhouse, of Pennsylvania, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, two sisters and brother-in-law, Beverly and Donald Sorber, of Hunlock Creek, Donna Cragle, of Shickshinny and also nieces and nephews.

He was a retired 40-year employee of UGI Electric Co. He was owner and operator of Pools-n-Things. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Memorial Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Valley View Union Chapel, 1555 Mountain Road, Larksville. The Rev. Ronald Cease will officiate. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com. Arrangements by the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home, 69-71 Maple St., Harpursville, N.Y.